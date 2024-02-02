What Happened to Desmond Bane? Desmond Bane Out at Least Six Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Today, we are going to talk about the injury update reports of Desmond Bane whose name has been making headlines for the last few times because of his recent injury incident. He is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies of the National Basketball Association (NBA). It is reported that he was injured recently and this news is creating a buzz among his fans. His team and fans are worried for his health and several questions surfacing over the internet related to his injury. Let’s learn more about his health and we will also talk about him in brief in this article.

As per the exclusive sources, Desmond Bane faced an injury in a recent game played against the LA Clippers on Friday 12 January 2024. After this injury incident, he was diagnosed with a Grade 3 left ankle Sprain. The team later officially confirmed that he would be ruled out for an additional at least six weeks due to the injury. During the third and fourth quarters of the game, the team announced that he would not return. Several details are left to be shared related to his injury, so keep reading…

What Happened to Desmond Bane?

At present, many are praying for Desmond’s recovery and hoping that he will join the team as soon as possible. It is not the first time that he sustained an injury, he also faced an injury to his right big toe as well as a Grade 2 sprain. This happened on 11 November 2022, during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Initially, it was determined that he would recover in 2 to 3 weeks and the team later officially announced on 7 December that he would be kept out for an additional three weeks. However, he returned to the team sooner than expected on 24 December 2022 and contributed with 17 points, three rebounds, and two assists in a 125–100 win over the team Phoenix Suns. read on…

Additionally, he overcame a Grade 2 sprain in his right big toe and performed brilliantly, showing his resilience and dedication to the game. Desmond remains on target to be re-evaluated at the six-week timeline. He was injured during a game against the LA Clippers on 12 January 2024, and between the third and fourth quarters of the game, it was announced that he would not return due to his injury, a Grade 3 left ankle sprain. There are no reports about his exact health condition and it is also uncertain how long it took him to recover. We will update our article after getting any reports. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.