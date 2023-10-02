What Happened to Deundrea Ford? Sinister Connection to Missing Woman Last Seen Leaving Texas

A name on the internet is hugely searched by online users and want to know about that person in detail. In this article, we are going to talk about Deundrea Ford. The headline “Who is Deundrea Ford” is mostly searched in recent times. Currently, this name has gone viral over the internet and created a huge controversy. This article helps you to learn the recent viral news of the Deundrea Ford. The information is coming that the missing woman from Houston is a witness in the capital murder case. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you are interested to know about this news in detail, go through the page and read it in detail. Stay connected to know more in detail.

According to the sources, a 21-year-old Houston woman identified as Deundrea Ford is missing and she was last in Houston’s Diva’s Bikini Bar. She is a very well-known Houston dancer. Her missing news is circulating over the internet. The moment her passing news was uploaded on the internet it went viral and left many people in shock. As per her family reports, she was leaving for Houston’s Diva’s Bikini Sports Bar on her missing day. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

What Happened to Deundrea Ford?

Further, she is described as the main witness of the capital murder case and she is missing for a week. Deundrea Ford is a 21-year-old mother from Houston. She was last seen on September 28, 2023, in east Houston. Before her missing, the 21-year-old Houston mother encountered a man when she was on the way to Diva’s Bikini Sports Bar and Grill. The man she met last time, his identification is unknown. After, the investigation it was found that no one knew the man who met last time with the 21-year-old woman. Keep reading.

Further, the authority also shared the details of the missing woman. The 21-year-old Houston mother Ford was characterized as a Black woman, with black hair and eyes are brown. If we talk about her physical appearance she is 170 pounds and her height is 5 feet 4 inches. Moreover, she is the mother of a 4-year-old boy who has been missing for a week. Ford's grandmother whose name is Bridgette Carriere said that her Ford's details are still unknown. Additionally, the 21-year-old woman is the main witness of the capital murder case. Her family and online users are praying for her safe return.