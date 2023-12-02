CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
What Happened to Diamond Baby? Paris Hilton’s 18-day Search for Her Chihuahua Ends

4 mins ago
by Ricky Maurya

Paris Hilton’s beloved chihuahua Diamond Baby was tragically euthanized after an extensive 18-day search. Diamond Baby went missing from Hilton’s Hollywood Hills home on Friday, September 14, triggering a massive hunt. The dog’s owner deployed a team of experts including canine psychics, pet detectives, and search dogs, but no one saw Diamond Baby. Many believe a hungry coyote may have taken the little dog, especially with the record-breaking heatwave in L.A. that has forced coyotes into residential neighborhoods looking for food and water.

What Happened to Diamond Baby?

Paris Hilton (born February 17, 1981) is an American media personality, socialite, businesswoman, model, actress and singer. She rose to fame in the late 90s for her role on New York City’s social scene and later went on to become a model. She is best known for her reality TV series “The Simple Life” and her leaked sex tape with a boyfriend. Since then, she has published books, starred in films such as “House of Wax” and released her debut studio album “Paris”. She has had a significant impact on the “famous for being famous” phenomenon and has worked in various media, business, and philanthropic endeavors throughout her life. Despite her controversies, she remains an important figure in popular culture.

What Happened to Diamond Baby?

Paris Hilton paid a £ 10,000 daily reward as she scoured the world for her missing Chihuahua Diamond Baby. Heartbroken by the loss of her pet, the 41-year-old heiress launched the biggest dog search in Hollywood history. She enlisted the help of dog psychics, pet detectives, and other professionals. However, the search came to an end in tragedy, with experts speculating that Diamond Baby might have been taken by coyotes in Hollywood Hills. Let’s continue to know more about this incident so you don’t miss a single piece of information. So, read the entire article carefully.

Paris Hilton’s search for her dog Diamond Baby has come to an end after 18 days of searching. According to reports, the “biggest dog search in Hollywood history” was launched and a reward of £ 10,000 was offered, but nothing was found. Experts are now speculating that Diamond Baby might have been taken by an angry coyote in Hollywood’s hills. No sightings have been made, and there have been no ransom demands. Heartbroken, Paris Hilton is now facing the prospect of never being able to reunite with Diamond Baby, who is six years old and lives in a ‘doggie mansion’ worth £ 280,000. She’s wearing a diamond-studded collar and has an entire wardrobe of designer dog accessories. Stay tuned to our esteemed news website.

