What Happened to Diamond Baby? Paris Hilton’s 18-day Search for Her Chihuahua Ends

Paris Hilton’s beloved chihuahua Diamond Baby was tragically euthanized after an extensive 18-day search. Diamond Baby went missing from Hilton’s Hollywood Hills home on Friday, September 14, triggering a massive hunt. The dog’s owner deployed a team of experts including canine psychics, pet detectives, and search dogs, but no one saw Diamond Baby. Many believe a hungry coyote may have taken the little dog, especially with the record-breaking heatwave in L.A. that has forced coyotes into residential neighborhoods looking for food and water.

Paris Hilton (born February 17, 1981) is an American media personality, socialite, businesswoman, model, actress and singer. She rose to fame in the late 90s for her role on New York City’s social scene and later went on to become a model. She is best known for her reality TV series “The Simple Life” and her leaked sex tape with a boyfriend. Since then, she has published books, starred in films such as “House of Wax” and released her debut studio album “Paris”. She has had a significant impact on the “famous for being famous” phenomenon and has worked in various media, business, and philanthropic endeavors throughout her life. Despite her controversies, she remains an important figure in popular culture.

What Happened to Diamond Baby?

