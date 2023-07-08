What Happened to Dick Sheridan? Former N.C. State Football Coach, Dies at 81

It is very painful to announce that a very well-known coach Dick Sheridan has passed away recently. He was an American football coach who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Thursday at the age of 81. Since the news came on the internet it circulated on the social media platforms. It is very heartbreaking news for the football community as they lost their beloved person. Now many people are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Dick Sheridan was an American college football coach and college athletics administrator. He worked as the head football coach at Furman University from 1978 to 1985 and at North Carolina State University from 1986 to 1992. He never played college football and took over at N.C. State in 1986 after a successful run at Furman. The Wolfpack had been coming off their straight 3-8 seasons but went 8-3-1 in Sheridan’s first year, earning a Peach Bowl berth. He conquered the Bobby Dodd College Football Coach of the Year award. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Dick Sheridan?

Former N.C. State football coach Dick Sheridan is no more among her close ones and took his last breath on Thursday when he was 81 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by the university. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away near his home in Garden City Beach, South Carolina, after a brief illness. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

He was a great person who did great work and achieved huge respect due to her best work. He made an impact on many players. He was a wonderful person who will be always missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Since his passing news has come on the internet and gone viral on social media platforms. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Dick Sheridan's soul rest in peace.