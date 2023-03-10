What Happened To Dimitri Vazquez? Missing Juvenile Teen Found Dead Explained!

A boy, who had been missing reported from Jacksonville, Florida, has been found dead by the officials. A 17-year-old Dimitri Vazquez was missing since Thursday morning. Unfortunately, it is heartbreaking news for the entire family who was waiting for their son and they got the news of his death. The sudden death of the guy has shocked the entire family and affected them as well. According to the sources, Dimitri Vazquez died by suicide after he left a suicide note at his home and took a gun from there. Let’s find out what was the reason behind this unfortunate step.

While showing a picture of her brother, Vazquez said,” You can see in this that Dimitri is holding Luna and putting little bunny ears up behind her”. On Thursday morning, Dimitri’s mother received a text from her 17-year-old son while she was in the hospital. She feared he would take his own life. As per the police reports, she came back to her home and found her gun was missing from her safe and her son left the house. Now, the investigation of the suicide case is underway and police is trying to identify the circumstances surrounding his death.

What Happened To Dimitri Vazquez?

Let us tell you that he was last seen at the intersection of St. John’s & Edgewood in Jacksonville. After he went disappeared, his family need help to get him home safely but unfortunately, the officials unable to find him before it was too late for them. He shot himself and finish his life. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his friends and loved ones are paying tribute to him and given their heartfelt condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. A GoFundMe page has been set to raise the expenses for his funeral and other arrangements.

Dimitri Vazquez was a loving and kind teenager from Jacksonville, Florida. He was always available for those who is in need. It is still unclear why did he take his own life.

A post on Facebook reads,” The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office failed Dimitri Vazquez and his family. What an absolute outrage and devastating situation. A family will be having to plan a funeral for their child now . Thank you to everybody that re-shared the posts and did all that they could. Please respect the family during this tragic time”. Stay tuned with us to know more details.