What Happened To Dog Daddy? Instagram Video Controversy Explained as YouTuber Issues Apology

Once again we are here to share with you a piece of attention-grabbing news. Recently people have increased their curiosity to know about Dog Daddy. Yes, you heard it right. For the last few days, Dog Daddy’s name seems to be becoming increasingly viral on the internet. After this people have asked what happened to Dog Daddy and why Dog Daddy’s name is going viral on the internet. Keeping this in mind, we have collected for you every little information related to Dog Daddy. If you also want to know deeply about Dog Daddy, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

If you do not know about Dog Daddy, then let us tell you that Dog Daddy’s real name is Augusto DeOliveira. But Augusto DeOliveira has taken control of the entire social media because he has a wonderful trick to control dogs. He posts videos of tricks to control dogs on social media, due to which people around the world have come to know him as The Dog Daddy. People themselves are stunned after watching the video because they can control even the biggest dog’s bread without any fear.

What Happened To Dog Daddy?

As you know The Dog Daddy every day shares the video of controlling some new dog on his official Instagram account. The name of his Instagram account is “Thedogdaggyofficial” and he has a total of 420k followers. Till now he has posted 975 videos on his account which get views in millions. Sure, for the last few days his name The Dog Daddy has been associated with a controversy and a crowd of people have gathered from outside to know about it.

People want to know what the controversy is and what happened to The Dog Daddy. However, while answering these questions, let us tell you that The Dog Daddy says that he has decided to cancel the Australian tour due to the reaction. While sharing the whole thing, he said that after the protest by animal rights activists, he has canceled his planned trip to Australia and now he is taking leave from the global tour. This news has put his fans in a dilemma because people have started liking him and his training style to a great extent. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more updates.