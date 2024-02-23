What Happened to Domantas Sabonis? Domantas Sabonis Injury and Illness Update

Domantas Sabonis has been getting huge attention for the last few times and it is emerging that he will be seen in the game after a long time. Yes, the news is circulating that he will be joining the team for the upcoming match and many of his fans are hitting the online platforms to get the excat details. He is a Lithuanian-American professional basketball player and he plays for the team Sacramento Kings of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Let us discuss more regarding his injury and we will also talk about himself in brief in this article, so read it completely.

Over the last few days, there have been many rumors flowing that Domantas Sabonis is going to play the upcoming matches but the "Underdog NBA" posted and shared that he is listed as doubtful for Thursday. However, he is facing uncertainty in his upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs due to an illness and his injury. Now, it is coming out that he is listed as doubtful for Thursday's match, signaling a potential absence from the court. At present, no details have been shared related to his injury health status and injury update.

What Happened to Domantas Sabonis?

The excat details of Domantas's injury are not officially confirmed but we have fetched details from some unverified sources. It is reported that his injury has healed and he is cleared to participate in basketball activities. However, the team recently shared that he is doubted for the upcoming match against the team on Thursday. Sometime earlier, he shared that he took the offseason to rehab his hand and did not need surgery to repair the injury. It is not the first time that he was sidelined due to injury and he didn't have a history of hand, back, and quad injuries.

Domantas Sabonis was born on 3 May 1996 in Portland, Oregon, United States. He is presently 27 years old and known as a highly accomplished Lithuanian-American professional basketball player. Right now, he is playing for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA and he also plays for the Lithuanian national team. He began his basketball playing career in Spain and he also played college basketball for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. He was injured during a game and has been gathering attention for his upcoming match on Thursday. But, it is certainly unclear about his presence in the next match.