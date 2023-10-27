What Happened to Don Dostie? Furious Resident ‘Locked and Loaded’ To Take

According to a recent news report on the internet, it has been learned that an angry Maine resident said that he is ‘locked and loaded’ after the deadly mass shooting that left 22 people dead. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it created an uproar and also attracted people’s attention. After hearing this news, people are asking many questions about this news like when did this accident happen. Has the police started an investigation into this accident? Have the police arrested the person who committed this crime and more questions? We have collected the answers to all these questions for you. If you also want to know in depth about this incident, then stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it has been learned that Don Dostie, who lives in Maine, said that he was the victim of a terrible accident. While giving his statement to the public about the incident, he said that when he went inside his house, he was “locked in”. The incident occurred when a mass shooter opened fire barely a block away. On October 25, 2023, when shooter Robert Card had carried out this accident, he shared the incident in a post on his Facebook page.

What Happened to Don Dostie?

Which he said that he heard the sound of bullets from a distance and saw police cars flying on Main Street. However, people who knew about his accident were shocked because this incident was really very painful. While investigating this incident, the police revealed the identity of the accused and said that the accused is 40-year-old Robert Card and he is an Army Reservist and firearms instructor from Bowdoin. He entered the bowling alley at 7:15 p.m. and started firing bullets from an AR-15-style rifle with laser optics. After that, 22 victims died in this accident.

On the other hand, around 60 people were injured in this incident. In a post on his Facebook page, Dostie said that he had locked himself in the house due to which his life was saved. The police have sealed the spot while continuing their investigation. Police have said that if people see Robert Card around them then they should immediately inform the police.