What Happened To Duff Goldman? Duff Goldman Accident, CCTV Video Footage

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward about a tragic car crash incident in which Celebrity chef Duff Goldman was involved and this news shocked his loved ones. He is an American pastry chef, television personality, and cookbook author and he is also the executive chef of his cakes shop. His pastry-making recipes helped him to show his talent and he has a large number of fans on his social media accounts. Several questions have been raised related to his accident and it became a topic of discussion, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information in this article.

Goldman shared the details of his accident details through his Instagram account and shared a post, showing his injured hand. He shared that he was thinking about making a cake for the birthday of his daughter and suddenly the accident occurred. He also expressed gratitude for being fine and able to celebrate his daughter’s birthday event. He was involved in this car accident that took place when another drunk driver swerved into Goldman’s lane and crashed into his car when he was going back to his home from the airport. Fortunately, he faced only severe injuries in this accident including a hurt hand. Keep reading…

What Happened To Duff Goldman?

He also shared that he fell asleep after this accident and when he woke up, he was grateful to be alive on my daughter’s birthday. Further, he was bleeding and surrounded by airbags when he woke up after the accident. He survived this car accident which was caused by a drunk driver when he rotated his vehicle to Goldman’s lane and crashed into his car fatally. It is not the first time when he survived the accident. In 2012, he faced a road accident and was involved in a motorcycle in which he lost a few toes. Read on…

However, he still loves riding a motorcycle after the 2012 road accident. At present, his name is making headlines because of his recent car crash. He suffered only some minor injuries and his health is said fine. If we talk about him, Jeffrey Adam Goldman but he is mostly known as Duff Goldman. Born on 17 December 1974 in Detroit, Michigan, United States. He is presently 49 years old and living with his family including his wife, Johnna Colbry, and daughter. He is an American pastry chef, television personality, and cookbook author whose name is presently getting attention because of his accident.