What Happened to Emmitt Wilson? Dad of 14-year-old killed in Tampa Shooting

Emmitt Wilson, the teenage son of the 14-year-old victim, confirmed to the press that his son was among the two individuals who lost their lives in a shooting incident in Tampa on Halloween night. The Tampa Police Department stated that the incident occurred at approximately 3:00 AM on October 29 in Ybor City in the Tampa area of the city of Tampa, Florida, in the vicinity of 1600 East 7th Avenue of Ybor City.

The mass shooting incident occurred during the Halloween season in Tampa, Florida, resulting in the death of two individuals, including the shooting victim, Elijah, and the wounding of another individual, who has not yet been identified. In addition to the two fatalities, eighteen other individuals were injured. Tyrell Stephen Phillips, 22, has been apprehended and charged with two counts of murder in the first degree. According to Emmitt’s Facebook profile, he has multiple jobs to support his family, one of which is the Columbia Restaurant, located in the Ybor City area of Tampa. Additionally, his profile states that he is employed by Perry Contracting Services LLC, a business venture in the Tampa area and that he has also worked at Applebee’s Grill + Bar.

What Happened to Emmitt Wilson?

Upon learning of the death of his teenage son, Emmitt expressed his grief to the media, claiming that his son had been at the wrong location at the wrong time. Emmitt had already lost one child in 2014, and now, in 2023, he had lost another. “This is my second child I have lost due to gun violence, and I am at a loss as to what to do,” Emmitt said. At a news conference held by the Tampa Police Department, Chief of Police Lee Bercaw stated that the shooting had been the result of a confrontation between two rival gangs, which had resulted in the injury of hundreds of innocent bystanders.