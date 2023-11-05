Headline

What Happened to Eve Tuck? NYU Appoints Anti-Israel Professor to Lead New Center Dedicated to Indigenous Studies

1 min ago
by Vandna Chauhan

In today’s article, we are going to share with you a piece of news that is attracting people’s attention. Recent news has revealed that New York University appointed an anti-Israel professor to lead a new center dedicated to Indigenous studies. Yes, you heard it right. This news has created an uproar as soon as it came on the internet. As it spread rapidly on the internet, this news has grabbed a lot of headlines and everyone is getting attracted to see the news around them. Do you also want to know about this news in depth? If yes, then stay with us till the end of the article.

What Happened to Eve Tuck?

First of all, let’s talk about Eve Tuck. Eve Tuck is a renowned professor of Critical Race and Indigenous Studies at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto. She is also a member of the Aleut Community of St. Paul Island is also a member of Alaska. She was born in Pennsylvania, but when she grew up, she shifted to New York City for her studies. According to information, it has been learned that on October 9, 2023, New York University announced the appointment of Eve Tuck, Professor of Critical Race and Indigenous Studies.

What Happened to Eve Tuck?

Just two days after the attack by Hamas terrorists, 1,400 Israeli civilians were killed. This attack shocked everyone and everyone was against this attack and is still so. However, it is reported that Tuck was a professor of critical race and indigenous studies at the University of Toronto. The matter did not end there, but Tuck herself signed an open “solidarity” letter on October 26, 2023. The letter included an accusation against Israel of “dispossession and occupation of Palestine”. In this letter, it was claimed that the colonized people would bravely face the attack by Hamas terrorists.

The things written in this letter were shared by John Levin on his “X” (Twitter) account, in which he had written clear words on Eve Tuck of New York University that she would respond to the terrorist attack. Many people have lost their lives in the Hamas-Israel attack, after which their condition has become very bad. So far, only this news has come to light related to Eve Tuck, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.

