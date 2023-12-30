CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
What Happened to Ezekiel Elliott? Ezekiel Elliott Illness and Health Update 2023

6 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we will talk about the health update of Ezekiel Elliot, whose name is making headlines due to his illness. He is an American football player who is a running back for the New England Patriots of the National Football League (NFL). His amazing gameplay performance helped him to gain a huge number of fans across the world. Now, his fans and many others are searching on search engines to know why he has not been playing games. Many questions related to his absence from the game surfaced on the internet and it became a topic of discussion, so we created an article and shared all the available details.

What Happened to Ezekiel Elliott

Let us confirm that Ezekiel is suffering from an illness and due to his illness, he has not been seen in team practice for some time. His absence from the game could potentially leave the team extremely weak in the backfield for the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Reportedly, he has been the Patriots’ bellwether since Raimondre Stevenson’s season-ending injury in Week 13, and his absence will be a significant blow to the team’s offensive game plan. There is a post shared by Evan Lazar that claims “Trent Brown and Ezekiel Elliott did not participate in team practice due to illness.” Keep reading…

What Happened to Ezekiel Elliott?

According to the sources, two players of the New England Patriots team; Trent Brown and Ezekiel Elliott are not appearing in the team practice. Both missed practice with an illness and Trent marked his second consecutive absence from the game. It is also reported that the other team members including safeties Jalen Mills and Jabrill Peppers, as well as receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, were sidelined with various injuries. Presently, Ezekiel was absent from Thursday’s practice due to illness and it created a concern among fans about his availability for the upcoming game against the Bills.

Now, it is a problem for the New England Patriots because most of the players of the team are absent and it raised a concern for the next game against the Bills. Currently, Ezekiel Elliot’s absence is making headlines over the internet and we have confirmed that he missed the previous games due to illness. If we talk about him, he is an American football running back player and he is mostly known as ‘Zeke’. He plays for the New England Patriots of the National Football League (NFL). Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get further details about his illness and more articles.

