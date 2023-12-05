What Happened to Florence Pugh? Florence Pugh Hit in Face By Object Thrown By Fan

Florence Pugh was hit in the face with an unidentified object by an audience member during a promotional event for “Dune: Part 2” in Brazil on Sunday, 3rd December 2023. Pugh was posing for photos with co-stars, Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler, as well as Zendaya. The incident occurred during Pugh’s appearance on a panel at São Paulo’s Brazil Comic Con on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023. It appears that even Florence Pugh can’t be safe on stage at Comic-Con 2023. So, what happened to Florence? Keep reading to find out. So, read the entire article carefully.

Florence Pugh is an English actress. She is well-known for her diverse and captivating performances in a variety of genres. Pugh made her debut in the drama film “The Falling” in 2014. In 2016, she won an Independent Film Award for the role of a young bride. She then went on to win an Academy Award nomination for “Little Women” in 2021. Her breakout performance in “Black Widow” in 2021 cemented her status as one of the most dynamic and sought-after female actors in the industry. She has starred in a variety of diverse roles, from pro wrestling Paige in “Fighting with My Family” to the award-winning Amy March in “Little Women.” Pugh’s versatility extends to “Yelena Belova” in the Marvel cinematic universe, beginning in 2021 with “Black Widow.”

What Happened to Florence Pugh?

A flying object hit Florence Pugh in the eye while she was standing on stage during a panel presentation for “Dune: Part Two,” according to a video shared by fans on social media. Pugh, 27, flinched and touched her face, then bent down to pick up the object. Pugh’s co-stars, including “Dunkirk” actor Austin Butler, quickly responded to the incident, expressing their concern and checking on Pugh. Brazilian fans have since taken to Pugh’s social media to express their apology for the incident, though the nature of the flying object has yet to be revealed.

Many of Pugh's fans expressed their sorrow over the incident, saying that it was "unacceptable" and "not in line with what Brazilian audiences are like". They also expressed their support and love for Pugh, with many hoping that she would return to Brazil shortly. Pugh's experience is only the latest in a long line of incidents in which fans have thrown objects at celebrities during performances. This has happened to many artists over the past few months, including Death Grips and Bebe Rexha; Harry Styles; Lil Nas X; Pink; and many more. Some of these incidents have even resulted in injuries and hospitalizations.