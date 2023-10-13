What Happened to Forsen? Twitch Streamer Surpasses xQc’s ‘Minecraft’ Speedrunning Record

Forsen is the name of Hans Eli Sebastian Fors. He is one of the most popular Swedish Twitch streamers. He started his career by competing in ‘StarCraft II’ competitions and has made a huge impact on the gaming community. He is well-known for his amazing skills in the game Hearthstone and his variety of popular games streamed on Twitch. He also has a large following of fans who call him “Forsenboys” or “Forsen Bajs” and have actively contributed to the creation of various internet meme.

Forsen has once again taken the spotlight as he surpasses the record of ‘Minecraft’ speedrunner xQc. For those who are new to speedrunning, the record of defeating Ender Dragon has been held by xQc since May of 2023, with a time of 16 minutes, 38 seconds, surpassing Forsen’s previous record by more than two minutes. XQc was confident in his achievement, claiming the metaphorical “Minecraft” speedrun crown with a time of less than 17 minutes, which he believed would secure him the victory over his rival Twitch streamer. Forsen, however, did not remain in the lead for long, as he set out to reclaim the title within a matter of five months. Keep reading to learn more about their latest livestream event.

The video of Forsen just barely beating xQc’s record went viral on Reddit. The Ender Dragon died in exactly 16 minutes, 37 seconds, and Forsen left the main menu quickly. His plan was to stack beds in the Ender Dragon’s spawn, causing a lot of damage when it exploded. When he ran out of beds, he used an iron axe to kill the dragon. But unlike xQc’s post-record celebration, Forsen exited the main menu calmly, looking off to his left. His body language showed he had put in a lot of work and effort to get to this point. It’s unclear if xQc is going to try and beat Forsen’s record again.