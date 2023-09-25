What Happened to Frank Pompilii? 81-year-old Killed in Triple Stabbing on Staten Island

Recently, a shocking incident happened at 43 Sunnyside Terrace, Staten Island where a man stabbed to death. Yes, you heard right the victim is identified as Francesco Pompilii who was mostly known as Frank among his loved ones. He was a respected resident of Sunnyside Terrace and was fatally stabbed to death at a neighbor’s house at 43 Sunnyside Terrace. This news is continuously running in the trends of the internet and many netizens are showing thier attention. In this article, we are going to talk about what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and more about this incident, so read completely.

Francesco was 81 years old at the time of his passing and he was stabbed in his neck, and body at a neighbor’s house at about 04:40 pm on Friday 22 September 2023. After this incident, authorities responded to a 911 call of an assault and found three men with injuries and stab wounds. Meanwhile, three people were injured by stabbing and one of them Frank passed away. It is also shared that he was rushed to the Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton in a critical condition but he was declared dead. Police are continuing the investigation of this incident of an 81-year-old man’s murder.

What Happened to Frank Pompilii?

In this fatal stabbing incident, three people were injured seriously, and one of them died. On the other side, the two others were identified as a 78-year-old man who suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to the hospital in critical condition and a 51-year-old man also sustained lacerations to the hands and was transported to the hospital. Both of them are now in stable condition whenever Frank loses his life in this incident. Police have taken a 57-year-old man into custody and a knife was also recovered at the incident scene. Presently, no charges have been filed and the investigation remains underway.

Let us know more about Frank on this site. As per the sources, he was born in Abruzzo, Italy, and moved to America at the age of 17 years. He studied at Curtis High School and the Fashion Institute of Technology where he received a certificate of fashion clothing cutter supervisor. He worked for around 22 years making and cutting bands at the former Uniforms By Ostwald in New Brighton as a supervisor. He was survived by his family members including his wife, Doreen and the couple are living together for over 50 years. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.