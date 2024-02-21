What Happened to Gabriel Jesus? Gabriel Jesus Injury and Illness and Update

In today’s article, we will talk about the injury update of Gabriel Jesus and many of his fans are worried for him. He is a Brazilian professional footballer but he is not seen in the last four matches of his team’s current tournament. Several questions have been raised related to his injury and related to his current health status. Our sources have gathered all the details related to his injury topic and we will try to share it all here. We will also talk about himself briefly in this article, so read it completely.

Reportedly, Gabriel Jesus has been sidelined with a knee injury and has missed the last four matches after being injured during a game against Nottingham Forest. At present, the excat details regarding his injury are not revealed, and no information about his current injury update. His team's coach shared that he suffered a minor knee injury which is not a big problem and he will return to the game soon. But, still, many of Gabriel's fans and loved ones are worried for him because he has had issues with his knee in the past.

What Happened to Gabriel Jesus?

In the team, (Premier League club Arsenal), Gabriel is not only the player who is suffering from an injury. Another player, Tomiyasu has also been out because of injury and it is a difficult time for the team. However, most of the source claims that Gabriel will join the team soon and there is a chance that he might even get to play in a game against a team from Portugal called Porto on Wednesday, 21 February 2024. At present, he needs to take care of his knee injury so he can make a strong comeback and help his team in future games.

If we talk about himself, Gabriel Fernando de Jesus is his birth name but he is professionally known as Gabriel Jesus and was born on 3 April 1997 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He was born into a poor family. Initially, he began playing football in the streets and then, he joined amateur clubs in the region. Now, he is known as a Brazilian professional football player and he plays as a forward for the Premier League club Arsenal and Brazil national team. His name is presently making headlines due to a knee injury but now it seems that he will play the upcoming match.