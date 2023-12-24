CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

What Happened to Gadi Haggai? Kidnapped US Citizen by Hamas in Gaza Declared Dead

23 mins ago
Add Comment
by Bhawna Yadav

As per the sources, Gadi Haggai was a US citizen who was kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza. The recent viral news is that the US citizen is pronounced dead. Gadi Haggai was one of those who was kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza. Gadi Haggai is recently declared dead by the department. As we know in the Israel and Hamas war, many people lost their lives including many were kidnapped. Currently, Gadi Haggai’s name is at the top of the social media headlines after his passing. The people are coming on the internet and wondering about Gadi Haggai and his passing. Let’s discuss this in detail.

What Happened to Gadi Haggai

Gadi Haggai was a native US as well as Israel. As we earlier announced that he is no more, people are showing interest in knowing about him more. As per the organization representing hostage families and his kibbutz community revealed a statement on Friday in which Gadi Haggai’s death was declared. Gadi Haggai was an Israeli man who was kidnapped in Gaza by Hamas. He was kidnapped on October 7, 2023. Now, the details are coming that he was killed in the attack. Gadi Haggai was 73 years old at the time of his passing. He is identified as a current victim who was kidnapped by the Hamas.

What Happened to Gadi Haggai?

According to the department statement, the Hamas militants opened fire on Gadi Haggai in which his wife was also involved. Nir Oz Kibbutz is the place where Gadi Haggai was living. During the shooting, Gadi Haggai was badly injured which caused his passing. As we earlier mentioned Gadi Haggai was kidnapped with his wife who is identified as Judith Weinstein Haggai,70. Gadi Haggai’s wife is also holding dual citizenship. During the attack, it is supposed that Gadi Haggai was badly injured and his wife was also injured. Scroll down the page.

Further, Gadi Haggai’s dead body is still in Gaza which is kept by Hamas. Gadi Haggai was a beloved and loving four-children father. He was also a grandfather of seven children. The passing of Gadi Haggai is announced by the Israeli army. Gadi Haggai was a person who held dual Israeli citizenship. Among the 240 hostages, Gadi Haggai was also who was kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza. The news of passing is shared on Friday. Moreover, Gadi Haggai’s wife was the oldest woman among the kidnapped people. As per the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave, are total of 20,000 Palestinians have been killed. Keep following for more viral news.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

otc ed pills for type 2 diabetes alpha r male enhancement herbal cure for premature ejaculation in usa reaction to male enhancement pills dragon power best sex male enhancement pills maca root male enhancement horny sex drive male enhancing pills male enhancement pills for what drugs can help with erectile dysfunction if i skip water pill will it help ed sex drive natural supplements best of the best male enhancement pills black bear male enhancement otc male enhancement pills reviews hormone pills for sex change little blue gummies cbd ed free male enhancement samples no credit card lionheart male enhancement poppers how to make yourself feel full to lose weight most aggressive weight loss diet diet for chihuahua to lose weight keto bites and acv gummies nrg pills weight loss reviews customer service number for keto diet pills can you eat junk food and still lose weight is ketosium acv gummies legit did tamela mann take keto pills does oprah have a diet gummy ree drummond diet pills tru bio keto gummies real reviews why do i lose weight when sick lose weight in 16 weeks hemp gummies made in usa cbd lotion help with sleep eagle hemp cbd gummies tinnitus major health benefits of cbd how much do keoni cbd gummies cost can i take thc gummies on plane does hemp gummies get u high cbd capsules for depression and anxiety