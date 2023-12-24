What Happened to Gadi Haggai? Kidnapped US Citizen by Hamas in Gaza Declared Dead

As per the sources, Gadi Haggai was a US citizen who was kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza. The recent viral news is that the US citizen is pronounced dead. Gadi Haggai was one of those who was kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza. Gadi Haggai is recently declared dead by the department. As we know in the Israel and Hamas war, many people lost their lives including many were kidnapped. Currently, Gadi Haggai’s name is at the top of the social media headlines after his passing. The people are coming on the internet and wondering about Gadi Haggai and his passing. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Gadi Haggai was a native US as well as Israel. As we earlier announced that he is no more, people are showing interest in knowing about him more. As per the organization representing hostage families and his kibbutz community revealed a statement on Friday in which Gadi Haggai’s death was declared. Gadi Haggai was an Israeli man who was kidnapped in Gaza by Hamas. He was kidnapped on October 7, 2023. Now, the details are coming that he was killed in the attack. Gadi Haggai was 73 years old at the time of his passing. He is identified as a current victim who was kidnapped by the Hamas.

What Happened to Gadi Haggai?

According to the department statement, the Hamas militants opened fire on Gadi Haggai in which his wife was also involved. Nir Oz Kibbutz is the place where Gadi Haggai was living. During the shooting, Gadi Haggai was badly injured which caused his passing. As we earlier mentioned Gadi Haggai was kidnapped with his wife who is identified as Judith Weinstein Haggai,70. Gadi Haggai’s wife is also holding dual citizenship. During the attack, it is supposed that Gadi Haggai was badly injured and his wife was also injured. Scroll down the page.

Further, Gadi Haggai’s dead body is still in Gaza which is kept by Hamas. Gadi Haggai was a beloved and loving four-children father. He was also a grandfather of seven children. The passing of Gadi Haggai is announced by the Israeli army. Gadi Haggai was a person who held dual Israeli citizenship. Among the 240 hostages, Gadi Haggai was also who was kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza. The news of passing is shared on Friday. Moreover, Gadi Haggai’s wife was the oldest woman among the kidnapped people. As per the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave, are total of 20,000 Palestinians have been killed. Keep following for more viral news.