What Happened to Gary Mariner? Former Police Chief’s Son and Convicted Rapist Arrested For Murdering Maine Woman

According to recent reports, authorities released statements related to the death case of Danielle Goodwin. Gary Mariner was arrested by the authorities. Recently, a Maine woman was murdered and her body was found by the authorities.

According to the reports, the authorities found the dead body of a Maine woman on the side of the road on 5 September 2023. Now, a convicted rapist accused of murdering her and the Maine State Police released a statement. In this statement, Gary Mariner was taken into custody on 4 November 2023 in Saco, Maine in connection to Danielle’s murder whose body was found in early September on an embankment close to the sidewalk near Home Depot in South Portland. He is presently 65 years old and facing the charges of a Maine woman murder. Still, some details are left to share about this incident. Keep reading…

What Happened to Gary Mariner?

The Maine Police Department has also shared a statement related to the arrest of Gary Mariner and it has become a topic of discussion on the internet. Reportedly, Danielle Goodwin’s body was found on the side of the road in early September and according to police statements, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta revealed that her manner of death was a homicide. This investigation has been ongoing for the last eight weeks and the ATF conducted interviews, collected video evidence, and executed search warrants within the greater Portland area. The exact cause of her death is not disclosed yet.

In 2017, Gary Marriner was convicted of aggravated sexual assault while impersonating a police officer and is a convicted rapist. He was sentenced, but four were suspended and he allegedly misused his deceased father's police badge and used it to pressure a s*x worker into having sex. His father, Herbert Mariner, was the former chief of police of Cape Elizabeth. Recently, authorities shared that they had arrested Gary in South Portland Homicide on November 4 in connection with the murder of Danielle. The investigation is ongoing.