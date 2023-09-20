What Happened to Gary Woodland? Gary Woodland Illness And Health Update 2023

Ex-U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland had brain surgery to remove the majority of a tumor. His team said he’s resting right now. Woodland was diagnosed with a brain lesion last month and was trying to manage his symptoms with medication. But surgery was the best option. Brain tumors can cause different problems depending on where they are located. It’s not clear where Woodland got the lesion or what his symptoms were. His family has asked for privacy as he starts his recovery. Woodland has won four times on the PGA Tour and once in the U.S. Woodland has had a great career in golf, but it’s unclear when he’ll be back. Keep reading to whole article.

Gary Woodland was born on May 21st, 1984, so he's 39 years old now. He's an American pro golfer who just won his first major championship at the US Open in 2019. He was originally from Topeka, Kansas, and went to college at the University of Kansas where he was on a golf scholarship. He had a great amateur career with 4 tournament wins and 2 All-American honors. Woodland turned pro in 2007 and played on the Nationwide Tour. He then joined the PGA Tour and won 4 times, including the US Open. What Happened to Gary Woodland? On September 18th, golfer Gary Woodland underwent brain surgery to remove most of a tumor in his brain. Woodland revealed last month that he was diagnosed with a lesion in his brain and had initially tried medication to treat it. However, doctors decided to perform surgery to remove the tumor. Woodland's last appearance was at last month's Wyndham championship, where he was T27 and finished his FedEx Cup season tied for 94th. Woodland's social media team shared an update on his health on September 18th, confirming that the majority of his tumor had been removed and that he was currently in recovery. Woodland's story is a testament to the power of determination and hard work to reach one's goals, regardless of one's background. His story serves as a model for young athletes of all generations to emulate. His family has asked for privacy during this difficult time. Woodland has had a successful career in golf, culminating in his 2019 US Open victory, but it is unclear when he will be able to return to the sport as he continues his rehabilitation.