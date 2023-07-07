What Happened to George Tickner? Original Rhythm Guitarist and Co-Founder George Tickner at 76

It is very painful to announce that George Tickner has passed away recently. He was a renowned American musician who is no longer between us and took his last breath at the age of 76 on Wednesday. He was a very amazing person since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that he would leave in a world like this. Now many people are curious to know about George Tickner and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

George Tyndall Tickner was an American rock musician who played rhythm guitarist and co-wrote songs as a founding member of Journey. He was a significant member of the San Francisco psychedelic rock and Furmious Bandersnatch along with fellow journey founder Ross Valory. He was in the lineup for several performances by Merl Saunders and Jerry Garcia band. He and Ross Valory made The Hive, a recording studio where he continued to write and compose music. He did great work in his career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to George Tickner?

George Tickner is no more among close ones and took his last breath on 5 July 2023, Wednesday when he was 76 years old. His passing news has been announced by the band’s lead guitarist and co-founding member Neal Schon on Facebook. Since his demise news came on the internet lots of people have been very saddened and they want to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. The legendary band celebrated its 50th Anniversary in April. The first public performance was to viewers of 10,000 at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom on New Year’s Eve later that year. Tickner was a very talented person who will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news went out many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.