What Happened to Ghazi Hamad? Hamas Official Storms Out of BBC Interview after Being Pressed On Slaughtering Civilians

2 mins ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Nowadays a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that Hamas officials walked out of the BBC interview after being pressured to kill civilians in Israel. Yes, you heard it right. This news has attracted everyone’s attention, after which everyone is becoming impatient to know about this news. After hearing this news, people asked different types of questions. Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected every little information related to this news for you. If you also want to know about such news, then scroll up to read the article.

What Happened to Ghazi Hamad

As we have mentioned at the beginning of your article, BBC has excluded Ghazi Hamad, a well-known and respected Hamas official, from being interviewed by BBC. As soon as this news came on the internet, it created an uproar as to what could have been the reason why Ghazi Hamad was thrown out. Ghazi Hamad is a very high-ranking member of Hamas who was born in 1964. Ghazi Hamad has been the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Hamas government since 2012.

What Happened to Ghazi Hamad?

Ever since the news of his BBC interview came, he has become a topic of discussion for the people. The reason behind Ghazi Hamad’s exclusion from the BBS interview emerged as he was sleeping when he was asked about the organization’s justification for killing Israeli civilians. The massacre on 7 October 2023 resulted in the deaths of more than 1,400 innocent civilians, including children. Ahead of the ongoing attack in Israel, some heart-wrenching facts have emerged which suggest that Hamas terrorists were actually planning to kill civilians in their thunderbolt attack. In the letter, it was written in Arabic language that people should sharpen their swords and get ready for war.

He also wrote that the enemy is a kind of disease for which there is no cure except cutting off the head and removing the heart and liver. After which innocent people becoming victims of this attack are losing their lives. And the recent scandal of Ghazi Hamad’s BBC interview has made people more angry. His action indicates that he is being careless about the ongoing situation. Whatever information we have received from this Ghazi Hamad incident, we have shared it with you. We will keep bringing more of such latest news for you but for you, you will have to stay with us.

