What Happened To Giannis Antetokounmpo? Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miss Raptors Game With Calf Injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for the Bucks’ game against the Toronto Raptors today due to an injury. It looks like he’s got a calf injury. The two-time MVP has been carrying the team in recent games, so it’s a good time for the Bucks to give him some rest. It’s also a good time for them to figure out how to handle NBA player participation rules with all the other stars like Lillard and Middleton on the court. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Greek basketball player and philanthropist.

He was born on December 6th, 1994 in Athens, Greece to Nigerian parents. He and his four brothers grew up in a Christian household. His dad passed away in 2017. The family moved to Milwaukee to support Giannis’ NBA career. He has made a name for himself in the world of philanthropy, donating money to help with the COVID-19 pandemic. He also became a minority owner of the Brewers baseball team. Giannis is also a soccer fan and owns a share in Nashville SC, a Major League Soccer club. At the age of 28, Giannis has a lot going on in his life. He’s a Christian who grew up in a Greek Orthodox Church and is a father of three.

What Happened To Giannis Antetokounmpo?