What Happened to Gina Bryant And Justin Wendling? Gina Bryant Killed in app’arent Murder-sui”cide

Recently there was a terrible accident that involved Justin Wendling and Gina Bryant. This tragic accident coming out of LaSalle is making headlines on the internet and many social media pages. It is also said that their deaths were linked to a murder-suicide. An Investigation has started regarding this incident and this news is trending on the internet and news channels. This has become a topic of discussion and many questions are arising in the minds of people. Let’s continue with this article and we have shared all the available details here, so read continuously and completely.

According to reports and sources, authorities are continuing the investigation to clarify the theory of the duo’s involvement in this murder-suicide. Reportedly, Gina was missing in Michigan and recently, the police found him with a gunshot wound on his head near a fuel pump. On the other hand, Justin was found in a state of self-harm in a vehicle. Officers were called at 07:43 pm Thursday and they immediately arrived at the Flying J Truck Stop in LaSalle. In this call, the police were informed that a woman had been shot. Swipe this page up and continue your reading.

What Happened to Gina Bryant And Justin Wendling?

Detective Sergeant Brian Kamenish of the LaSalle Police Department continued the investigation and suggested in the initial reports that the incident was related to a problem within a family. But officers later shared one more statement and managed to locate the suspect vehicle at a rest area along Interstate 80 in Bettendorf around 11:45 p.m. And as they came closer, they heard gunshots. They then found Justin dead inside the vehicle. Then, they found Gina near the fuel pumps, with a bullet wound to her head. Authorities said both suspects were involved in a murder-suicide. Continue reading this article to know more about the suspect.

Justin was an obstetrician and gynecologist at Ascension Genesys Hospital who always spread love with her open hands. He was dedicated to his career, providing care and expertise in obstetrics and gynecology. Presently, there is no personal information has been shared related to Gina Bryant. This terrible incident left a void among the community members who are mourning for the lives lost. Our prayers are with the deceased family. The investigation is ongoing and our sources are continuing to fetch more details.