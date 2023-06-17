What Happened to Gino Mader? A 26-Year-Old Cyclist Tragically Died During the Tour De Suisse

There is the saddest news is coming out that Gino Mader passed away at the age of 26 years old. Yes, you heard right he is no more and his death news is rapidly running on various social media pages. He was a Swiss road and track cyclist who performed his last ride for UCI WorldTeam Team Bahrain Victorious. Now his death news broke the heart of his family members and loved ones who are now expressing thier sorrow for his demise. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and also talk more related to his death.

His sudden death is raising many questions in people’s minds and many are hitting the search engine to know more about his death. It is said that cycling is the most dangerous of the other sports such as wrestling and football. Cyclists must cycle for hundreds of kilometers through tumultuous conditions, and in the case of Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, they sometimes have fast technical descents to the finish line. These kinds of race events cause dangerous accidents. Similarly, Gino was involved in a fatal crash incident in which he was injured seriously. Scroll down this article and continue reading.

What Happened to Gino Mader?

As per the reports, he got into a high-speed crash on the descent of the Albula Pass with American cyclist Magnus Sheffield. It is shared that a doctor was in less than two minutes at the incident scene. Magnus, a 21-year-old cyclist was also injured in this incident and suffered a concussion. Gino took his last breath on Friday 16 June 2023 in Chur, Switzerland and he was 26 years old at the time of his demise. He was injured in the race and succumbed to his injuries after this event. He died as a result of an accident during the 2023 Tour de Suisse.

Let us know more about himself, Gino was born on 4 January 1997 in Flawil, Switzerland. He was a road and track cyclist in Switzerland and he generated a large number of fans. There are so many who are expressing thier sorrows for his demise and many popular personlities also gave tribute to his loss. There is no information has been shared about his funeral and final rites. Many are sharing thier condolence and supporting his family during this painful moment.