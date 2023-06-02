What Happened to Gwyneth Paltrow? Weight Loss Illness And Health Update

Recently, Gwyneth Paltrow shared about her weight loss. It is shared that she gained 14 pounds and then lost weight during quarantine. She is an American actress and businesswoman who has a large number of fans around the world. It is also shared that her health status is not fine and she is suffering from illness. Now many of her fans and loved ones are worried about her and raising various questions related to her health. Let’s continue this article and know about her health status.

It is shared that recently she gained 14 pounds and then lost weight during quarantine. She shared a statement about her health. In this statement, she said that she ultimately lost 11 pounds with the help of a bone broth diet and a plan developed by Cole. And Paltrow also provided a foreword to his book Intuitive Fasting. Paltrow is the owner of Goop and he cleared that her metabolism slowed down over the past couple of years. He shared that she got COVID. She shared a statement in which she said that she gained 14 pounds but later she lost her weight. Scroll down to know more about herself in this article.

What Happened to Gwyneth Paltrow?

Gwyneth Kate Paltrow Falchuk is her complete name but she is mostly known as Gwyneth Paltrow. She was born on 27 September 1972 in Los Angeles, California, United States, and became popular as an American actress around the world. She is also known as a businesswoman. She worked in various movies but she received a lot of popularity after playing the role of Pepper Pots in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If we talk about her personal life, she married two times, first to Chris Martin in 2003 but this relationship didn’t had gone well resulting in a divorce in 2016 then she got married to Brad Falchuk in 2018 and continues her life with Brad.

She shared that she didn’t want to do anything about it. She had COVID-19 early and that disease left her with “brain fog” and “long-tail fatigue.” In the end, she is getting attention when she shared a statement related to her weight loss. She lost weight and many of her fans are worried about her health and wants to know more. But later, it is confirmed that her health status is fine and she is not suffering from any disease. Many of her fans expressed their love for her on social media platforms by commenting and posting for her. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.