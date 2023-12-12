What Happened to Hajur El-Haggan? Muslim Arab American Teacher Files Complaint After Being Placed

Recently such news has surfaced on the internet which started creating an uproar as soon as it came. According to reports, it has been learned that a Muslim Arab American teacher has filed a complaint after being sent on leave due to his pro-Palestinian email signature. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. People have started asking questions as to what could have been the reason behind doing this. We have collected for you every important information related to this news. Scroll up your screen and continue reading this news.

As everyone knows, the conflict between Gaza and Israel has harmed many people. Due to this many people are still suffering the loss. Amidst this, a new spice has come to the fore which has appeared to focus on the fact that a Muslim Arab American teacher has filed a complaint after being sent on leave because of his pro-Palestinian email signature. However, this issue has become a topic of discussion for the people, whose decision is very curious to know. The issue was raised by a teacher named Hazur Al-Haggan who was sent on leave due to her email signature.

What Happened to Hajur El-Haggan?

Supporting this cause also included the controversial phrase Palestinian rights. Like always, this time the Islamic community has not accepted it well. There is only one reason behind his doing so, which shows that Hazur Al-Haggan is a Muslim. Facing any such issue is highlighting that it is because of being a Muslim. As we have told you the woman who raised this issue is Hazur El-Haggan, who is a Muslim Arab American teacher in Maryland. She has admitted to the claim that the Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed a complaint of discrimination on her behalf. In 2015, Montgomery County Public Schools hired Hazur Al-Haggan as a mathematics teacher.

But on November 20, 2023, she was informed by the principal of Argyle Middle School that she would be placed on immediate leave.