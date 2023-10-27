What Happened to Harrison Butker? Jerick McKinnon, Harrison Butker Miss Practice Thursday

At this time, Harrison Butker’s injury report indicates that he is currently out of training due to an illness and will be available for the Chiefs’ next game against the Denver Broncos subject to further developments. Let’s continue to read the entire article for not to miss a single piece of information related to her injury. So, read it carefully. Harrison Butker was born on July 14th, 1995, in Decatur, Georgia, USA. He played college football for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, where he established himself as one of the best kickers in the nation.

In 2016, he broke the school record with a 53-yard field goal. In 2017, he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 7th round of the NFL draft. He has become a key player for the Chiefs, known for his accurate and powerful kicks. Butker has helped the Chiefs win key games and make it to the playoffs. He is also a great supporter of the community, donating money to children’s hospitals and many other worthy causes. Harrison Butker is more than just a sports player, he is a role model on and off the field.