What Happened to Hugh Segal? Former Conservative Senator, Longtime Politico Hugh Segal Dead at 72

Hugh Segal has passed away. He was a former chief of staff to the Prime Minister of Canada who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Wednesday at the age of 72.

Hugh Segal was a Canadian political strategist, writer, broadcaster, academic and senator. He worked as chief of staff to Ontario Premier Bill Davis and afterwards to Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. He was encouraged by a visit from Prime Minister John Diefenbaker in 1962 to his school, United Talmud Torah Academy in Montreal. He was an unsuccessful Progressive Conservation candidate when he was 21 years old. In 1974 he was defected again. He resigned from the Senate of Canada on 15 June 2014 as a result of his appointment as a master of Massey College in Toronto. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Hugh Segal?

Canadian political strategist Hugh Segal is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on 9 August 2023, Wednesday when he was 72 years old. His demise news has been confirmed by Graham Fox, a managing principal at the Navigator consulting firm. As per the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet.

Huge was born on 13 October 1950 in Montreal, Canada. He was an amazing person who was better known for his kind nature. He was a very dedicated person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. They have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms. May Hugh Segal's soul rest in peace.