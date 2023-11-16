What Happened to Ian Aguilar? Missing 10-year-old’s Mother Found Dead Explained!

An Amber Alert was issued for 10-year-old Ian Aguilar in Wilmer, Texas. Police believe the boy was taken by the boy’s father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar Cano, who has also been charged with the murder of Ian’s mother. As the community comes together in support of the Aguilar family, law enforcement officials are in a race against time to find the truth behind their son’s mysterious disappearance. Ian, who lives in Wilmer and is 10 years old, has been missing since Tuesday morning. His dad, Juan, is being held as a suspect not only in his son’s disappearance but also in the death of his mom.

He goes to Eddie Berniece Johnson’s STEM Academy and is described as around 4 feet tall with dark hair and brown eyes. Police are asking people to stay safe and keep an eye out for him and to report any suspicious activity. Juan, Ian’s dad, is now in the middle of a criminal investigation. He’s accused of not only taking his son but also of killing Ian’s mom. Law enforcement says he’s around 5 feet 7 inches, 160 pounds, and has brown eyes. His car, a tan 2007 Chevy Tahoe with license plate No KVZ1194, was found abandoned in Houston. He was arrested in 2008 for running a red light in Ennis, but according to reports, he pleaded guilty and was put on two years of probation.

What Happened to Ian Aguilar?

The investigation into the disappearance of Ian, which began at approximately 7:30 am on Tuesday in the Texas town of Wilmer, has been further complicated by the discovery of the body of his mother at the family residence. Juan, the suspect, was reported to have last been seen in Houston which further raises concerns about the safety and well-being of Ian. Detectives are attempting to piece together the sequence of events that led to his disappearance. While the identity of the deceased has yet to be revealed, Juan is currently the primary suspect in the case.

Amber Alerts have been put out all over Texas for Ian, and police are using different alert systems to try and get the word out. They’ve put out an active shooter alert, a blue alert, a silver alert, a CLEAR alert, a camo alert, and an endangered missing person alert. Ian’s car was found near Houston Tuesday night, and it’s raising more questions about what happened to him. As the search goes on, police are asking anyone with any info about Ian’s abduction to call the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.