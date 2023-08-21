What Happened to Isaiah Bolden? Patriots CB Goes Down After Taking massive Blow to Head Against Packers

Recently the name Isaiah Bolden has come on the internet it is trending on social media platforms. Since his name came on the internet many people have been very stunned and now they are super curious to know Isaiah Bolden and what happened to him. Isaiah Bolden is a very famous American football cornerback who played for the New England Patriots of the National Football League. Since the news came many people have been very curious to know about the whole information news. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Isaiah Bolden suffered a terrifying injury in the Patriots preseason game against the Packers, which eventually led to the lull of the game. It was a difficult moment in what appeared like any other play. The Green Bay Packers were on a 3rd and 7 at the 25-yard line when a rule pass had been seen by the receiver. As he took off the field to get a first down, several Patriots players entered. Two of them wems were Calvin Munson and Isaiah Bolden. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

What Happened to Isaiah Bolden?

As an American football cornerback went in low to tackle, Munson reached across hunting across the runner to try and tackle and broke into his teammate’s head. The wounded rookie went down in a heap and did not get up, making it necessary for the medical team to come in instantly. Since the news came on the internet many people have been very shocked and currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from people as they want to know the complete information. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Isaiah Bolden has been appointed by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft. The player was taken out of Jackson State in the 7th round of the draft and went 245th overall. Earlier he visited with the team and there were rumors that he had been going to sing with them in free agency. But the Patriots liked what they saw and did not want to wait till the end of the draft. He began his college profession at Florida State before deciding to join Deion Sander's program.