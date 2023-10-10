What Happened to Isaiah Greene? Florida Teen Sentenced to 50 years in Prison For Ending

In this article, we are going to talk about Isaiah Greene. Currently, this name is on the top of social media headlines and circulating over the Internet. As per the sources, a teen who is from Florida was sentenced to 50 years in prison for ending his girlfriend Gabrielle Bolton’s life. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. If you are interested to know this in detail go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a Florida man was sentenced to prison for killing his girlfriend. His girlfriend’s name was Gabrielle Bolton. He was found guilty of killing his girlfriend Gabrielle Bolton who was 18 years old at the time of her passing. Gabrielle Bolton was the girlfriend of Isaiah Greene. In September 2022, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison. This case left the whole nation in a feeling deep sorrow. The Law officers found Gabrielle Bolton’s dead body. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

What Happened to Isaiah Greene?

Further, Gabrielle Bolton’s dead body was found by the Law officers in a house on the 1500 block of West 33rd Street. The incident took place in Florida. On the incident day, a fight breaks out between the victim Gabrielle Bolton, and the accused Isaiah Greene. Gabrielle Bolton’s lover Isaiah Greene hit her with a metal instrument. As per the sources, Isaiah Greene and Gabrielle Bolton were living in a relationship for a long time. Moreover, both couples were also living together in the same house. Learn more in the next section. Keep reading.

According to the authority's reports, Gabrielle Bolton's boyfriend killed her first and after committing murder tried to escape from there. The renters said that he was seen outdoors and called his mother. Gabrielle Bolton's boyfriend, Isiah was later caught by the officers. The fight between the victim and the accused started in the washroom. Isaiah Greene hides his girlfriend's dead body with a towel and a shower curtain. The accused is identified as a black man who is from Florida. This crime is described as one of the worst and most horrific crimes. Isaiah Greene was arrested and sentenced to 50 years in prison.