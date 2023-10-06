What Happened to Ivan Escobedo? California Man Faces Murder Charges For Killing ex-GF

In this article, we are going to talk about Ivan Escobedo. Currently, his name is becoming a new topic for discussion on the internet. As per the sources, the California man identified as Ivan Escobedo is currently facing murder charges. The California man has been accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. He is also found guilty of chopping and burning his ex-girlfriend’s remains and the moment this news was uploaded on the internet left the whole community in shock. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case which we tell you in the next section.

According to the sources, the California man whose name is Ivan Escobedo is found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend. Now, he is facing murder charges and he has been lodged at Santa Clara County Jail. The California man chopped his ex-girlfriend into pieces and after that to hide his crime he burnt the woman’s body. The woman was a former partner of California man Ivan Escobedo. The accused Ivan Escobedo is 31 years old California man. The man is also known among people as Iban Alfaro Escobedo. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

What Happened to Ivan Escobedo?

Now, people are searching that what was his former partner’s name so let us tell you that his former partner’s name was Alyssa Salazar. Alyssa Salazar was 33 years old at the time of her passing. She was the mother of two children. Her family filled the missing case on August 10 of Salazar in the Gilroy Police Department. She was last seen in late July. This news made the headlines. There are many questions that have been raised in people’s minds which we tell you in the next paragraph.

If you are searching how did the authorities find out about the incident? Let's discuss this in detail. On August 30, the detectives found that the sister of the accuser lived in a trailer at the property. The Californian man was living with his sister in late July. A witness said that he saw a fire burn for days. The investigators found human bones on the same property where a California man and his sister were living. They also found the pieces of ribs, skulls, and many more body parts. The man was arrested on October 4, 2023, and faces several criminal charges.