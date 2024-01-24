CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

What Happened to Ivica Zubac? Clippers Starter Breaks Silence About Major Injury

5 hours ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the health update of Ivica Zubac. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Ivica Zubac from the LA Clippers is currently out of play, dealing with a right calf strain diagnosed on January 16. A re-evaluation is scheduled in four weeks, and as per ESPN, it is expected that he will continue to be sidelined for an additional three weeks. Ivica Zubac, a player for the LA Clippers, is currently sidelined due to a right calf strain diagnosed on January 16. This injury has led to his absence from the team, with the Clippers organization revealing plans to re-evaluate Zubac in four weeks.

What Happened to Ivica Zubac

According to the latest details from ESPN, it is anticipated that he will continue to be out of action for an additional three weeks. The team is actively monitoring his progress, and updates on his condition are likely to be provided as he undergoes further evaluation. Ivica Zubac, hailing from Croatia, is a professional basketball player who currently serves as a center for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA. Born on March 18, 1997, in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zubac boasts an impressive height of 7 feet and weighs 240 pounds.

What Happened to Ivica Zubac?

Selected by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NBA draft, Zubac played for the Lakers until the 2019 trade deadline when he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Over the course of his career, he has emerged as a pivotal player for the Clippers, making significant contributions to their overall performance. Ivica Zubac, originally from Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, near the Croatian border, began his basketball journey as a teenager when he became a part of the Cibona basketball club. In his early professional years, Zubac played for Zrinjevac in the Croatian First Basketball League and subsequently joined Mega Leks in Serbia at the age of 19.

In 2016, he transitioned to the NBA, entering the draft and being selected by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 32nd overall pick. This marked the initiation of his career in the United States. Zubac’s journey in the NBA commenced with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2016-2017 season. He continued to play for the Lakers until the 2019 trade deadline, at which point he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Since his transition to the Clippers, Zubac has emerged as a vital component of the team’s lineup, making significant contributions to their overall success. Notably, he achieved career-highs in points and rebounds during the 2021-22 season, starting in a career-high 76 games.

In 2022, Zubac solidified his commitment to the Clippers by signing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, securing his place within the team. Ivica Zubac has been sidelined from playing with the LA Clippers due to a right calf strain, officially diagnosed on January 16. This type of injury can result from various factors, such as overexertion or sudden movements during gameplay. Recognizing the seriousness of the strain, the Clippers announced that Zubac would undergo a re-evaluation in four weeks. At present, he remains absent from the lineup, and the team is overseeing his recovery process, with the goal of ensuring his safe and gradual return to the court. As per the latest information, it is anticipated that he will miss approximately three more weeks before undergoing re-evaluation for further updates on his status.

