What Happened to Ivo Bisignano? UK Artist Passed Away, Death – Obituary, Wiki-Bio

There is shocking news coming forward that Ivo Bisignano passed away and his death news is running on the top of the internet and news channels. He was one of the most popular artists in the United Kingdom. He was one of the beloved people in his family and now his death broke the hearts of his loved ones. It is shared that his death is linked to cancer and many questions are raised in people’s minds related to his demise. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information related to his death and also talk more about himself.

His death news was announced through a social media post which was shared by his close friend Ottolenghi. In this post, his friend shared that he passed away on Thursday 17 August 2023, and was buried on Wednesday 23 August 2023 in his hometown of Regalbuto in Sicily. He was a part of the Ottolenghi fabric and now his death news is the saddest news for his family, friends, and loved ones. It is shared that he died from a cancer problem but the exact kind of cancer has not been revealed yet. Meanwhile, which kind of cancer is the cause of his death is not mentioned and we will update our article after fetching more details.

What Happened to Ivo Bisignano?

He was an architect by training and originally from Sicily. He started his career in fashion illustration and shines his name in his significant contribution to various media, including sculpture, painting, video, and animation. He has collaborated with several fashion brands including Prada, Missoni, and Fratelli Rossetti. He also received an award for the artist’s residence of the Ar.Vi.Ma. Civica Scuola d’Arte of Pavia in 2017. He was married to Alex Meitlis and she was his oldest friend. His wife is also his partner in the business who designed all of our shops and restaurants.

The couple live together and his work is a series of sensual bodies in blue, black, and yellow. It is also shared that he has been suffering from cancer for the last three years and the specific type of cancer that afflicted him remains undisclosed. Our sources on the way to fetch more details related to his death. Lots of people are sharing thier saddened reactions to his demise and expressing thier sorrows. Presently, no information has been shared about his funeral and obituary and we will update you soon.