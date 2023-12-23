What Happened to Jackilyn Martinez? Blueface Sued For Defamation After Rapper Claims Soulja Boy’s Son With Celebrity Hairstylist

There is a piece of news coming out from Los Angeles, California, United States of America in which the names of Blueface, Soulja Boy, and his partner Jacqueline Martinez are coming out. Blueface is reportedly suing him for defamation after the rapper claimed Soulja might have a son with a celebrity hairstylist and the news is trending on social media pages. Many types of questions have arisen among people or social media users. In this article, we have shared all the information related to this topic and we will also talk about those people whose names came up due to their involvement in this controversy.

Our sources have garnered all the available details related to this topic and we will try to cover all in an understanding way. According to the sources, Jackilyn is the partner of Soulja and the beloved mother of one-year-son. Reportedly, she is suing Blueface for defamation after the rapper claimed he had sex with her before her baby shower with Soulja. Meanwhile, Blueface sued for defamation after claiming Soulja’s son with Jackilyn could be his and there is an investigation has also begun related to this controversy. Several details remain to share related to this topic, so keep your reading.

What Happened to Jackilyn Martinez?

Furthermore, the mother filed a case in Los Angeles Superior Court, which reportedly led to Blueface receiving a cease-and-desist letter from his lawyers on Thursday 19 December, but he responded with the words “sternly and jokingly” on Instagram. Gave. Expressed, “No one said “your name.” This news is gathering huge attention over the internet sites and many social media users are showing their curiosity to get further reports. At present, the investigation is ongoing and Blueface hasn’t shared any reply to this case. Everything will be clear after the complete investigation and we will update you soon. Scroll down and continue your reading to learn more about them.

This news was initially shared on Facebook and currently circulating on various social media sources. It is also reported that Blueman and Jackilyn have dated together in the past but nobody knew about this matter. Further, no one knew when Jackilyn and Soulja Boy first started dating. She admits that she and Blueface had s*x once in 2018, but not before the birth of their child. Blueface's real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter but he is mostly known for his stage name.