What Happened to Jackson Eyre? Five Teens, Aged 18 to 19, Killed in Florida

Here we are going to share shocking news with you that five young people have been discovered dead after involving in an accident. This fatal accident took place at Fort Myers Lake on Sunday night 25 June 2023. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on the social media platforms. As soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

According to the report, Five young adults lost their lives in a car accident after their vehicle crashed into Fort Myers Lake on Sunday. Four victims were off their shifts at a local restaurant just moments before the Kia car carrying the 18 to 19 aged teens submerged in a retention pond. Police confirmed that there were a total of three-man and two ladies inside the car. The Texas Roadhouse chain restaurant where the four young adults worked shared. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Jackson Eyre?

Reportedly, four victims were identified as Jackson Eyre, Breanna Coleman, Amanda Ferguson, and Eric Cox. The fifth victim was identified as Jesus Salinas, Breanna’s boyfriend, reported. Eyre who hoped to become a professional welder was set to attend Fort Myers Technical College after he recently graduated from South Fort Myers High School. He had been working at the nearby steakhouse where three other teenagers passed away in the accident and also worked either manning the to-go station or as a host. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Eyre’s dad William Eyre works as the head baseball coach at South Fort Myers High. He also worked as a pitching coach at Canterbury School from 2015 to 2020. His mom, Rachel Eyre works as a helper principal of the Bonita Springs High School. This tragic accident took five people’s lives and this shocking incident happened between 10.00 pm Sunday and early Monday morning and the car was later removed from Fort Myers Lake. Currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.