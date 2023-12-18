What Happened to Jacob Parker? Atlanta Police Searching For Missing 16-year-old

Here, we are going to talk about the missing case of Jacob Parker whose name is making headlines on the news channels and creating a great buzz. He is a 16-year-old boy and he went missing from his following a disagreement with his father. The news of his missing spread like wildfire and ran on the top of various social media pages. There is an investigation was also begun related to his missing and found out him. Lots of questions surfaced over the internet, so we made an article and shared every single piece of detail related to his missing case.

According to the sources, he disappeared from his Atlanta home located in the Whittier Mill Village on Saturday 16 December 2023 and he is still missing. He left his home after an argument with his father. His family, friends, and loved ones are worried for him. After his missing, his family members reported to the nearby police station and the authorities are on the way to find him. His community is praying for his safety and health. Jacob is 16 years old and missing for the last few days. Several details are left to share related to his missing case, so swipe up this page and continue your reading.

What Happened to Jacob Parker?

Reportedly, he ran away from his Atlanta home and didn’t come back leading to his missing. Jacob is currently 16 years old and missing for the last three days. The Atlanta Police Department responded to his missing and they stated that he was missing just before 8 pm on the same day at Old Georgian Terrace. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has black curly hair, was last seen leaving his home on foot. Now, the deputies requested the people to find him as soon as possible. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about his missing…

The community members are supporting his family at this painful moment and the news of his missing spread over social media with speed. Jacob went missing after an argument with his father at their home in Atlanta and he has disappeared since Saturday 16 December 2023. He is 16 years old and he left the home on foot and has not returned since then. Presently, the details of the argument between him and his father have not revealed and there is no other information is coming out.