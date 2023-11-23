What Happened to Jaden McDaniels? Jaden McDaniels ‘Certainly Not Day-to-Day’ After Ankle injury

Jaden McDaniels has been getting attention on the internet for the last few days for his injury and it is also emerging that he will be out from the game for 2-3 weeks due to his injury. He is an American professional basketball player and he generated a large number of fans around the world with his amazing gameplay performances. His injury topic become a topic of discussion because so many of his fans are worried about him and reaching out to online platforms to get some details about his current health status. We made an article and shared all the details about his injury and also talked about himself in detail.

Recently, Jaden was injured during the first quarter of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ recent win over the New York Knicks, injuring his right ankle. His injury kept him absent from the remainder of the game. The Minnesota Timberwolves coach initially speculated and shared that he would be out for a week, but subsequent MRI tests revealed a Grade 1 right lateral ankle sprain, the mildest form. Now the news is that it will take 2-3 weeks for him to recover. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

What Happened to Jaden McDaniels?

If we talk about Jaden McDaniels in detail, he is an American professional basketball player who plays as a small forward and power forward for the Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He was born on 29 September 2000 in Seattle, Washington, United States and he is currently 23 years old. He is a National Basketball Association player and a beloved member of the community. He attended Federal Way High School in Federal Way, where he began playing football for the school. His brother Jalen helped him in his journey to becoming a successful basketball player. His brother is also an American professional basketball player. Keep reading to know more about his injury.

Jaden suffered a Grade 1 right lateral ankle sprain during a game against the Knicks. Sprain is the lowest grade for an ankle sprain and he was unable to play the remainder of the game. His sprain injury was confirmed after an MRI and his team said that he would recover in 2-3 weeks. He will be re-evaluated in a week.