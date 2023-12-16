CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

What Happened to Jake Oettinger? Jake Oettinger Injury and Illness Update 2023

1 min ago
by Shivam Kumar

Jake Oettinger’s name has been gaining so much popularity over the last few days and it is also coming out that he was injured recently. Yes, you heard right some sources claimed that he suffered a lower-body injury and it is rapidly running in the trends of the internet sites. He is an American professional ice hockey goaltender and he has a massive number of fans around the world. Many of his fans are worried about his health and raising several questions related to this topic. Let us know what happened to him, and the exact circumstances surrounding his injury and we will also talk about himself in brief.

Reportedly, he suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of the game against the Ottawa Senators and the incident occurred when he extended his right leg to block a shot, causing him to leave the game with the Stars trailing 2–0. He left the game midway through the game and was replaced by Scott for the remainder of the game, making 25 saves. The news of his injury was confirmed and officially announced through a post on his social media, stating that he would not be returning to the game due to a lower-body injury. Keep reading…

Our sources have searched deeply but at present, the information provided does not specify the exact nature and severity of the injury. Hopefully, an injury update will be shared before the next game against the St. Louis Blues. He has been a key player in the current season and his absence from the game is a big loss for the team. They played 20 games and had a record of 11 wins, 7 losses, and 2 overtime losses. Now, his unfortunate injury had left a void and he had a 2.48 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage, and one shutout on the season. Swipe up and continue your reading to know more.

His birth name is Jakob Oettinger but he is mostly known by his nickname Otter, born on 18 December 1998 in Lakeville, Minnesota, United States. He is an American professional ice hockey goaltender who plays for the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League (NHL). He also played for Boston University during his collegiate career. He catches it with his left hand. He is 24 years old and currently, his name is making headlines because of his injury. We have shared all the available details and we will update you soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.

