What Happened to James L Simon? Broadway Producer Removes Israeli Hostage Flier in NYC

25 mins ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Once again a piece of recent news has emerged from the Hamas conflict in which it has been revealed that a Broadway theater producer was caught on camera tearing leaflets of civilians kidnapped by Hamas. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it went viral and started attracting people’s attention. After hearing this news, people have asked many questions like who shared the video of the Broadway theater producer being caught on camera tearing leaflets of civilians kidnapped by Hamas. What reactions did people give after watching his video and many more questions? Due to this, we have collected for you every little information related to this news. If you also want to know more about this news, then stay with us till the end of the article.

What Happened to James L Simon

James L. Simon is a very famous Broadway theater producer who is making headlines on the internet due to the news of tearing down Hamas posters in the hall. This news of his has forced people to know about all this. According to information, it has been learned that a Broadway theater producer has been caught on camera tearing up flyers of civilians kidnapped by a Palestinian terrorist group in Israel. The video of his action was shared on the neighborhood blog I Love the Upper West Side, after which the video quickly went viral on the internet.

What Happened to James L Simon?

The viewers watching the video are liking the video very much and the video is also getting a lot of views. In the video going viral, you can clearly see that ‘Death of a Salesman’ producer James L Simon is tearing all the posters put up by Hamas on West 62nd Street with the help of sharp scissors. The poster depicted one of the approximately 200 hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7, 2023, surprise attack on Israel.

After tearing all these posters, he collected them, threw the posters in a dustbin kept nearby, and walked away from there. Many other such videos have surfaced on the internet, which people like very much, and give their opinion that the people doing this also want Hamas to stop its crimes against innocent people. Here we have shared the complete information about James L Simon’s Hamas poster tearing video. So, don’t forget to follow us, because we will keep bringing other such news for you.

