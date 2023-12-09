CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

What Happened to Jamila Smith? Has Jamila Smith Been Found? Missing Update

4 hours ago
by Bhawna Yadav

Jamila Smith is a very well-known member of her community. The sudden disappearance of Jamila Smith left the whole community and her loved ones shocked. In this article, we are going to talk about Jamila Smith. Rumors are coming that Jamila Smith has been missing for a long time. The community and department are making their efforts in the search for Jamila Smith. People are coming on the internet and searching about Jamila Smith. Has she been found or still missing? The moment her missing news was uploaded it went viral. If you want to know the complete information regarding this go through the page and read the full article.

Jamila Smith

According to the sources, Jamila Smith 30-year-old woman has been reported missing. The woman was last seen on December 2nd. She is a mother of two children who is currently missing. The missing news of Jamila Smith left a void in people’s hearts. Jamila Smith is a beloved native of Aiken, South Carolina. She last talked with her mother about her ex-boyfriend whose name is identified as Daniel Harmon. A massive argument was created between Jamila Smith and her ex-boyfriend in which Daniel threw her phone. The incident happened in Columbia. Read more in the next section.

What Happened to Jamila Smith?

An investigation took place on 3rd December by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Jamila Smith’s missing news was confirmed on December 3rd by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. After the investigation, it was found that Jamila Smith was domestically abused by her ex-boyfriend Harmon. Jamila Smith was hurt by Harmon. later, the boyfriend of Jamila Smith was arrested by the department. He is charged with kidnapping and domestic violence. If we talk about her physical appearance, she is identified as a Black woman. Her height is about 5’3″ and her weight is approximately 107 pounds. Scroll down the page.

Further, her hair and eye color are brown. Her disappearance raised questions about her children. Let’s take a little look at her profile. Jamilla Smith is a loving mother of two children and currently, she is 30 years old. She is described as a loving and kind woman who is a priority of her family. She loves to spend her valuable time with her family. Despite facing domestic violence, she stands like a pillar to protect her family. Currenlty she is still missing. She has not been found yet. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.

