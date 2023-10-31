What Happened to Jarah Mariano? Milo Ventimiglia Marries Stunning Victoria’s Secret Model

According to reports, Mariano was the first Native Hawaiian or Asian to be featured on multiple brands, thus setting a precedent for others to follow. In addition to modeling, she has also appeared in music videos, one of which is Jay-Z’s ‘Show Me What You Got.’ Mariano’s acting resume includes a guest appearance on the NBC series ‘Chuck,’ a couple of minor parts in Steven Speilingberg’s 2002 film ‘Minority Report,’ and a recurring role on Hal Hartley’s 2005 science-fiction drama ‘Girl From Monday,’ as well as a recurring role on the drama ‘Rescue me’ (Ventimiglia chose to keep his relationship out of the spotlight and out of the gossip).

Ventimiglia has had some pretty serious relationships over the years, like Alexis Bledel and Hayden Panettiere. He also had a short-lived relationship with Jordana Brewster’s sister Isabella Brewster and Kelly Egarian who works for Stella McCartney as a brand marketing coordinator. He was first seen with Mariano in the summer of 2022 after the couple bought a house together in Malibu. They were rumored to have gone horseback riding together in December 2022. But Ventimiglia never really opened up about his relationship with Mariano. He did not say anything about it during a February episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ after he said he needed honesty, authenticity, and intellect in a woman.