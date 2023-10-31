What Happened to Jarah Mariano? Milo Ventimiglia Marries Stunning Victoria’s Secret Model

Ventimiglia tied the knot with the Victoria’s Secret model in a private wedding at the beginning of 2023 in front of a small group of friends and family, according to news channel sources. The 46-year-old actor from “Gilmore Girls” kept his relationship with the model under wraps and did not announce the news of his marriage on social media. The sources said that the actors tied the knot on October 30.
Jarah Mariano is 38 years old and has Korean and Hawaiian roots. She was born and raised in Southern California but moved to New York City to pursue modeling. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications and a Masters in Media Studies from Pace University. She has been a model for over 23 years and has been featured in ads for a variety of brands in the lifestyle, fashion, and beauty products industries. Her credits include Abercrombie, MAC, Armani Exchange, Sephora, Roxy Quiksilver, Redken, H&M, Dereon, Levi’s, PacSun, etc. But her most well-known accomplishments include appearances in the 2008 and 2009 SI swimsuit Editions and Victoria’s Secret catalogs. According to her Instagram profile, she also started her perfume brand, HINA + KO |Hawai’i.
What Happened to Jarah Mariano?
According to reports, Mariano was the first Native Hawaiian or Asian to be featured on multiple brands, thus setting a precedent for others to follow. In addition to modeling, she has also appeared in music videos, one of which is Jay-Z’s ‘Show Me What You Got.’ Mariano’s acting resume includes a guest appearance on the NBC series ‘Chuck,’ a couple of minor parts in Steven Speilingberg’s 2002 film ‘Minority Report,’ and a recurring role on Hal Hartley’s 2005 science-fiction drama ‘Girl From Monday,’ as well as a recurring role on the drama ‘Rescue me’ (Ventimiglia chose to keep his relationship out of the spotlight and out of the gossip).
