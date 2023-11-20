What Happened to Jaren Hall? American Football Quarterback Jaren Hall Illness and Update

The Minnesota Vikings have been dealt a major blow as their highly-anticipated quarterback, Jaren Hall, has suffered a concussion that will keep him out of action for the upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons. The incident occurred during Hall’s initial NFL start, prematurely ending what was anticipated to be a stellar debut for the emerging star. In his place, the Vikings have employed former Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Joshua Dobbs.

Jaren Thomas Hall was born on March 24, 1998. He was an American football quarterback currently playing for the Minnesota Vikings. Born in Spanish Fork, Utah, Jaren Hall attended Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork. He transferred to Brigham Young University in 2022, where he played college football for the Cougars from 2018-2022. In the NFL Draft, Hall was selected by the Vikings in the 5th round, 164th overall. As of Week 9, 2023, Hall has had limited NFL action. Hall has attempted 10 passes and has completed 8 of them, with an impressive 80.0% completion percentage. Hall has not thrown any touchdowns or picks but has gained 101 passing yards and has an impressive 108.8 passer rating. Currently, Hall is on the Viking’s active roster, hoping to contribute to the Vikings’ success as their quarterback.

What Happened to Jaren Hall?