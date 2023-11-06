What Happened to Jaren Hall? Jaren Hall Leaves 1st Start With Concussion

Jaren Hall is out for the rest of the Vikings’ game against the Falcons with a concussion. Rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs relieved Hall. Dobbs was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals this week. Find out more about Jaren Hall’s concussion during his first NFL start. A promising beginning is cut short, and the Vikings will have to rely on Dobbs and running back Alexander Mattison for the next few weeks. Jaren Hall is a professional American football quarterback currently playing for the Minnesota Vikings. Jaren was born on 24 March 1998 in the town of Spanish Fork, Utah.
He stands at 6 feet tall and weighs 207 pounds. He attended Maple Mountain School. Hall attended Brigham Young University from 2018 to 2022 and was the 164th pick of the NFL Draft in the fifth round. In Week 9 of 2023, Hall has completed 10 of his attempts, completing 8 with a completion rate of 80.0%. He has completed 101 of his attempts for 101 yards and no interceptions, with a passer rating of 108.8. Hall’s ascension from college to the NFL is a testament to his potential as a quarterback.
What Happened to Jaren Hall?
Jaren Hall’s journey in the sport of football started at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork. He had a great high school career, passing for 5,109 yards and 52 touchdowns. His performance caught the eye of Brigham Young University, so he decided to sign with the school and play college football. This was the beginning of his football career, where his skill set and commitment to the sport set him up for success in the future. He started all of his games as a freshman, and in 2021 he had 2,583 yards and 20 touchdowns with 5 interceptions. He had 3,171 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2022. In addition to football, Hall also played baseball for the school in 2019 and 2020.
Jaren Hall, the Vikings’ first-round draft pick, suffered a concussion in his first NFL start against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter. Hall finished the game 5-of-6 for 78 yards, including a 47-yard pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Hall’s day came to an end when he tried to scramble and was hit hard by Atlanta’s Jeff Okudah in the end zone. Joshua Dobbs took over for the Vikings, who were recently acquired from the Washington Redskins after Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury. Dobbs led the Vikings to a 31-28 win with a late 6-yard TD pass to Brandon Powell. The Vikings’ season comes to an end with the injury of their running back, Cam Akers, who is feared to have suffered an Achilles tendon injury. The Vikings will lean on Dobbs and Mattison in the upcoming games.
Leave a Comment