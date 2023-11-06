What Happened to Jaren Hall? Jaren Hall Leaves 1st Start With Concussion

Jaren Hall is out for the rest of the Vikings’ game against the Falcons with a concussion. Rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs relieved Hall. Dobbs was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals this week. Find out more about Jaren Hall’s concussion during his first NFL start. A promising beginning is cut short, and the Vikings will have to rely on Dobbs and running back Alexander Mattison for the next few weeks. Jaren Hall is a professional American football quarterback currently playing for the Minnesota Vikings. Jaren was born on 24 March 1998 in the town of Spanish Fork, Utah.

He stands at 6 feet tall and weighs 207 pounds. He attended Maple Mountain School. Hall attended Brigham Young University from 2018 to 2022 and was the 164th pick of the NFL Draft in the fifth round. In Week 9 of 2023, Hall has completed 10 of his attempts, completing 8 with a completion rate of 80.0%. He has completed 101 of his attempts for 101 yards and no interceptions, with a passer rating of 108.8. Hall’s ascension from college to the NFL is a testament to his potential as a quarterback.

What Happened to Jaren Hall?