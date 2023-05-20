What Happened to Jarquez Hunter? Auburn Football Star Jarquez Hunter Video on Reddit

Today we are going to share some news that has come out. In this article, we are going to investigate the viral video. A video in which Jarkage Hunter allegedly performs apparition movements has gone viral on the internet. Is he suspended after the incident? Get insight into Jarquez Hunter’s video. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear all the questions through this article. Our sources have provided a lot of information about him. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Jarquez and an unknown number of Auburn University students have been suspended for their alleged involvement in a video.

What Happened to Jarquez Hunter?

Jarquez Hunter is a running back for the Auburn Tigers in American football. Hunter was Auburn’s second running back as a freshman, trailing only Tank Bigsby. Hunter established an Auburn record for the most extended dash in the program’s history during the Tigers’ Week 2 game against Alabama State with a 94-yard touchdown run. He ran for 593 yards in total in 2021, at 6.7 yards per carry. In the last 48 hours, multiple videos allegedly involving Hunter in explicit activities have emerged on the internet. Are the player and student from Auburn suspended after this incident? Let’s find out.

The video shows Junior in a lewd manner as he chases after the Jerkage hunter. However, the school and not the athletic department were responsible for the indefinite suspension. Auburn has suspended Jarquez Hunter after his alleged involvement in explicit activities in a viral video. So, we are unsure whether Jarquez is participating in the football team. Brian Stultz of Rivals first reported the statement from Auburn. Auburn stated they knew the circumstance and took this matter seriously, and the relevant departments are reviewing it carefully. They also stated that indefinite suspensions had been issued for violations of the relevant policy of the Auburn Athletics Department, and they won’t make any more comments now. Given that the University provided this information, Auburn football has not disclosed the identities of any banned players. Non-athletes may also be a part of the group. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.