What Happened to Jason Budrow? Kristin Smart’s killer Nearly Died During Alleged Prison

59 mins ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Recently, worrying news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that the Satanist prisoner who murdered the ‘I-5 Strangler’ attacked the murderer of Kristin Smart in prison. Yes, you heard it right. This news is spreading like wildfire on the internet and attracting people’s attention. After this people are becoming very curious to know about this attack. Even after hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like why did the culprit who murdered the ‘I-5 Strangler’ attack the killer of Kristin Smart in jail? What have been the results of this attack and many more questions? If you also want to know deeply about this news, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

What Happened to Jason Budrow?

A California inmate strangled the “I-5 Strangler” to death in his prison cell, sources have revealed. After which he did not stop here but he attacked the killer of Kristin Smart strongly. Smart’s killer suffered multiple injuries in this attack. If we go deeper into this matter, the name of a person named Jason Budrow has come forward to carry out this incident, who beat a man named Paul Flores on the morning of August 23.

What Happened to Jason Budrow?

This entire incident took place at Pleasant Valley State Prison located in Coalinga, California. When the police again conducted a thorough investigation on this case, it was found that the accused Jason Budrow was nearby with a weapon manufactured by him. After which he surrendered before the officers without any incident. Flores, who was the victim of a horrific attack by Jason Budrow, was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in the attack.

As far as the question arises as to why Jason Budrow carried out the horrific attack on Paul Flores, the police have not yet given any detailed information regarding this. The fact that the police did not give any statement on this attack proves that the police are still investigating the attack on Paul Flores. Paul Flores was admitted to the hospital outside the jail for 2 days to improve his condition, even after which it has not been clearly revealed yet what the condition of Paul Flores. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more latest updates.

