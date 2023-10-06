What Happened to Jay Cutler? Former NFL Quarterback Finds Love Again Three Years After His Divorce

Jay Cutler has been gathering attention on the internet over the last few days after being spotted with a girl and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet sites. He is an American former football quarterback player who plays for the Chicago Bears in the National Football League (NFL). His ex-wife Kristin Cavallari and the woman who was seen with him in a viral image are also gathering attention on the internet and social media pages. It became a topic of discussion, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information about this topic.

Recently, a picture was shared on the internet that shows Jay Cutler with a girl and it went viral. Lots of questions also arose in people’s minds and many are showing thier interest in knowing more because the NFL finds love again three years after his divorce from Kristin. In the viral picture, a woman is identified as Samantha Robertson and she is an active user of social media. This news is making a lot of headlines because Cutler has found love again in his new girlfriend Samantha after three years of separation from Cavallari. Several details remain to share with you, so keep your reading.

What Happened to Jay Cutler?

On 20 September 2023, the couple went Instagram official as the Messenger reported them enjoying a beautiful vacation in France while attending a wedding. The picture was also shared on their social media pages and they shared in the caption “Congratulations, the most beautiful wedding couple”. On this post, many of thier fans, followers, and loved ones commented and expressed thier reactions. Many have given blessing to the couple. Then, the couple again shared a picture together on 25 September 2023 and wrote “Sunsets in Montana never disappoint” expressing their love for each other. Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

If we talk about Samantha Robertson, was previously married to Trace Ayala, the best friend of actor and 10-time Grammy-winning musician Justin Timberlake. He is also the business partner of Timberlake and they co-founded their apparel line called William Rast. She is also the mother of two daughters Sophia, 11, and River, 9. There is no information about her personal life and our sources are on the way to gather more details. It is said that Jay and Samantha are in a relationship but they didn’t share about thier future plans. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.