What Happened to Jeanna Speegle? Poarch Creek CFO’s Wife Passes Away, Obituary

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that A fourth victim has died due to a wreck caused by a man reportedly under the influence Sunday in Baldwin County. As per the report, Jeanna Speegle has passed away. She was the wife of Poarch Creek CFO Tim Speegle. Recently her passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information of the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Poarch Creek’s wife Jeanna Speegle lost her life after being critically injured in a fatal crash. She is the wife of Poarch Band of Creek Indians CFO Tim Speegle, who was pronounced deceased Sunday. Christie Lowe, 47, and her 19 years old daughter Margaret have been also killed in the wreck on the Baldwin Beach Express in Robertsdale. Jeanna Speegle was of Trussville and died at Sacred Heart Thursday morning, 22 June 2023. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Jeanna Speegle?

Stephanie Bryan, PCI Tribal Chair and CEO said ”my heart is heavy as I learned of the passing of Jenna Spiegel, wife of our CFO Tim Spiegel,”. “It is devastating to hear that innocent people lost their lives in that horrific auto accident on the Beach Express last Sunday.” As per the Robertsdale police, shortly after 2:30 pm Sunday, a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 60 years old David Arthur Colburn of Elberta struck the back of a black pickup truck, inhabited by Christian Lowe and her daughter Margaret.

